Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 9.11.19

A couple of hot, humid, and unsettled days are on the way before we get a very brief break from most of it on Friday.

Happy Wednesday, everyone! Fall doesn’t officially begin until September 23rd. Why am I bringing this up? Well, it’s because the weather today is going to remind us of that fact in a big way. High pressure to the south will continue to build a mid-level ridge northward. This will send some midsummer heat and humidity our way, as highs climb into the 90s with heat indices approaching 100 in some areas. Please take it easy outside if you must be out and about. Along the way, we’ll also have to keep an eye on the skies. There is the chance for some scattered afternoon and evening storms…a few of which may be strong to severe. Stay weather aware today, and have your WDVM Weather App ready to go. We’ll get a repeat performance of all of this on Thursday, though temperatures may slide backward a bit depending on the progression of a backdoor cold front.

This front will clear the region by Friday but stall nearby. The end result is an unsettled but noticeably cooler day with highs on Friday not getting out of the 70s. This break is very short lived, though, as this front will lift back northward as a warm front. A few more showers and storms will be possible by Saturday before another cold front passes through the area by Saturday night. Better weather tries to return by Sunday into Monday, but this hinges on how close a front stalls to the region. Tuesday’s forecast is just as uncertain, with a 50/50 split in the long range outlook between another rather warm day and a day similar to Friday.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Partly sunny with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs: 90-95. Southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: A few early thunderstorms, then becoming partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 70-75. West winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with an isolated storm or two possible. Highs in the low 80s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt