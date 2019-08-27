Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 8.27.19

A few showers are possible this morning, but much of the day is dry. Storms are possible on Wednesday, but we're dry and warmer by Thursday.

Happy Tuesday, everyone! Scattered showers are possible as we go through the day…especially in the morning and early afternoon. The evening commute should have a better chance to stay mainly dry. Beyond this, it’s another seasonably cool day for the region thanks to cloud cover and a persistent easterly wind. Highs may not get out of the mid to upper 70s once more. This same cloud cover will keep much of the area warmer tonight, with overnight lows stuck in the low to mid 60s. Even more cloud cover is on the way on Wednesday ahead of our next weather maker.

A cold front will move through the East Coast on Wednesday, sparking the chance to see some showers and thunderstorms in the area. A few storms may pack an extra punch, so be sure to stay weather aware in the afternoon and evening. High pressure moves back into the area just in time for the end of the work and school week. We’ll get to enjoy plenty of sunshine with low levels of humidity to boot. The difference will come in the form of temperatures climbing into the 80s. A new frontal boundary will approach the area toward Labor Day weekend, which will bring the chance for a few storms with it. If you have outdoor plans during this time, keep an eye out for updates.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs: 73-78. East winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers possible. Lows: 63-68. Winds will be light and variable.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny at first, then partly cloudy toward the evening. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy with a chance of storms. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt