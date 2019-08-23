Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 8.23.19

Rain lingers through the first part of the day today, but a great fall preview will take us through the weekend.

Good morning, and Thank Goodness it’s Friday! Scattered showers will linger through the morning and into the early afternoon as yesterday’s cold front slowly pushes to the southeast. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible, but those chances are mainly confined to the southern part of the viewing area. Beyond the soggy start to the day, the big story will be the noticeable change in the air…literally. Highs may not get out of the 70s today with clearer skies taking over through the evening and into the night. That sets the stage for a cool and comfortable night with lows in the mid 50s for many.

High pressure takes over for the weekend, so be sure to get outside and enjoy this two day stretch if you can! Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will struggle to get out of the 70s under mostly sunny skies overall. An easterly wind will get its act together by Sunday, and that may try to trigger a shower or two. Beyond that, it’s mainly dry through Sunday night. Rain chances return through next week due to a developing easterly flow that carries over from Sunday as well as an approaching cold front for the middle of the week. This front should clear the region by the later part of next week, allowing a new core of high pressure to take over.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: A chance of showers and a storm or two at first, then gradual clearing. Highs: 74-79. North winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lows: 53-58. North winds around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Mainly sunny. A rather isolated shower is possible. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Rain is possible later on. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Gradual clearing. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Have a great weekend!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt