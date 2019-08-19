Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 8.19.19

Heat and humidity linger through Wednesday with a daily chance for thunderstorms during this time.

Happy Monday, everyone! I hope you were able to enjoy the weekend. The new work week will pick up where the weekend left off in terms of heat and humidity. Plan accordingly if you’re going to be out and about later today. Heat indices may approach 100 degrees in some areas. In a similar manner to Sunday, we also run the risk for some scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A few of these storms may pack an extra punch, so be weather aware and have your WDVM Weather App ready to go. We’ll have another uncomfortably warm night on the way with lows in the low to mid 70s.

A cold front will slowly push into our neck of the woods through the middle of the week. This will keep heat and humidity in the region, especially ahead of the front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, the latter of which may be strong to severe, are possible on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The fever breaks by Thursday with the passage of the aforementioned cold front. A few more storms are possible by then, but chances back off by the end of the workweek. A few showers and maybe a storm are possible on Friday, but the weekend is looking like a winner from here. High pressure takes over by this point, sending more seasonable temperatures and lower humidity our way.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy with some patchy morning fog. There is a chance for some afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs: 92-97. Southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: A few early storms, then becoming partly cloudy with patchy fog possible. Lows: 69-74. Winds will be light and variable.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Becoming partly sunny with a few lingering showers possible. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday: Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt