Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 7.9.19

Some much needed dry weather arrives today into Wednesday. More storms are possible by Thursday.

Happy Tuesday, everyone! After the literal wash-out that was our Monday, we need a break from all of the soggy weather we’ve had to endure over the last several days. That break comes along today with the arrival of high pressure from the Great Lakes. With that being said, we do still have to deal with some patchy dense fog in the morning before we get to the brighter and better afternoon ahead of us. Highs will climb back into the mid 80s for the day under mostly sunny skies, and we’ll remain nice and calm going into the night. Highs pressure will then slide eastward on Wednesday. While this keeps us dry, we’ll warm up a bit more than Tuesday. Much of the region should also remain mainly dry beyond a few isolated showers in the mountains.

A cold front will move closer to the region on Thursday, sending a bit of instability our way. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon and evening, with a few storms packing an extra punch. Some lingering showers are possible early on Friday, but much of the day should be dry. High pressure returns for much of the weekend, though a few late evening showers are possible by Sunday. Another cold front arrives by the start of next week, bringing a better chance for showers and thunderstorms along with it.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, less humid, and warmer. Highs: 83-88. Winds will be light and variable.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 61-66. South winds around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a few mountain showers possible. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday: A few showers are possible. Otherwise, we’re partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny at first, then a few late showers are possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt