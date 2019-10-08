Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 10.8.19

Dreary conditions hold steady into Wednesday, while seasonable temperatures stay with us into next week.

Happy Tuesday, everyone! While yesterday’s cold front has cleared the area, lingering moisture will remain in place through the day. As a result, we do run the risk for some scattered showers…especially in the morning and the further north and west you go. The afternoon should be rather decent overall, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s. A few more showers are possible tonight into Wednesday as another front pushes through the region. Have your umbrellas ready to go as you start the day tomorrow, but we’ll try to dry out later this week. Either way, tomorrow isn’t shaping up to be a great day to be outside, especially with highs struggling to get out of the low to mid 60s.

Breezy conditions will move in by Thursday as we gradually clear out thanks to a weak area of high pressure. Temperatures will also remain in the seasonable range for the day before we climb into the 70s on Friday ahead of a cold front. This front won’t have much substance to it beyond a shower or two later on Saturday, so I wouldn’t be too concerned about outdoor plans being compromised. High pressure returns for the second half of the weekend and carries us into the start of next week. All the while, temperatures are near average by day and by night…so enjoy this fall weather if you can!

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers possible, especially in the morning. Highs: 64-69. North winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows: 48-53. Northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely, especially in the morning and early afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday: Becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Perhaps a late evening shower or two. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: Gradual clearing. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt