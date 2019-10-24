Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 10.24.19

Seasonably warm conditions are in place today and tomorrow, but rain arrives this weekend. We'll dry out early next week.

Happy Thursday, everyone! A weak cold front will slowly make its move toward the region today, with little to no moisture associated with it. As a result, we’ll have another great day to get outside with two differences compared to Wednesday. First, it’ll be warmer with highs around 70 degrees. Second, it’ll be less windy. As the front clears the region, we may see a small increase in cloud cover, but that will be just about it. Another calm and chilly night will be on the way before we get ready for a wonderful end to the work and school week. As we approach the weekend, however, things begin to unravel.

A warm front will make its move toward the region on Saturday, which will act as the leading edge of our next weather maker on the way. Showers will spread into the region through the afternoon and evening, which does at least put the Alsatia Mummer’s Parade in jeopardy with regard to rain chances. Have your rain gear ready to go just in case. Showers linger through Sunday before we dry out for the start of the next work and school week. Temperatures will climb above average through Sunday into next Tuesday. A cold front will approach by the middle of next week. While the timing is a bit hazy, it’ll bring in a rather big push of chilly weather in its wake.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: 67-72. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows: 37-42. Winds will be light and variable.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance for rain…especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Monday: Gradual clearing. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt