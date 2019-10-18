Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 10.18.19

A cold night is on the way, with frost advisories in place. Some rain is possible on Sunday as well as next Tuesday.

Thank Goodness it’s Friday! Winds will calm down today as high pressure builds eastward, but it’ll remain breezy at times through the early afternoon. We’ll also gradually clear out after a partly cloudy start to the day. High pressure will sit overhead tonight, setting the stage for a rather cold night. Frost and freeze headlines are in place for much of the area through mid-morning on Saturday. Please be sure to bring your plants inside or cover them up, or else they may be susceptible to frost damage. The rest of Saturday is rather seasonable and pleasant, with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 60s.

A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will head toward the Florida Peninsula by Saturday afternoon before traveling northeast into the day on Sunday. Some cloud cover and rain may be in the cards for us on the second half of the weekend, but this is dependent on how far north this low jogs. Chances increase the further south of I-66 you go. We have a dry day on Monday, but another cold front approaches by Tuesday. This boundary holds a better chance for rain for the region before high pressure returns for the second half of next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 58-63. Northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph. Gusts may reach 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, calm, and cold. Lows: 30-35. Winds will be light and variable.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Gradual clearing. Highs in the low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Have a great weekend!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt