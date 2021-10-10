A warm week to come

After a few morning showers, clouds will linger across the region. A coastal low will keep us cloudy for Sunday, Monday, and parts of Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s as a result. Sunnier skies come midweek.

As we begin to see more sunshine Wednesday, Thursday, and parts of Friday, we will see temperatures rebound 5 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year. Highs will be in the 80s. We look to keep warm and humid temperatures through the 7-day timeframe, but a cold front may give us a chance of rainfall Saturday into Sunday.

Any cool off will be brief as climate models continue to trend temperatures for the month warmer than average. We may begin to see a drier trend after our next chance of rain, however.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: A mix of clouds with rain in the morning. Highs will rise into the low to mid-70s during the afternoon.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Tuesday: A mix of clouds with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the 80s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Saturday: A mix of clouds with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen