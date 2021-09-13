A warm, muggy, and hazy start to the week

Monday: Partly cloudy, warm, humid, and hazy. Winds: W 8-12 mph, High: 91 (87-94)

Monday night: Partly cloudy with patchy fog possible. Winds: Light NW, Low: 68 (64-71)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 92 (88-95), Low: 69 (65-71)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

While the weekend started out with some cooler conditions, it sure didn’t last too long as warmth and humidity returned yesterday. That being said, this new work week is going to continue along that same trend of much more summer-like conditions. Morning temperatures are already mild in the 60’s and 70’s, and we’re going to make a solid run back toward the lower 90’s this afternoon. With a stationary front to our north, clouds will be mixed in well with sunshine, but there will also be plenty of haze from wildfire smoke higher in the atmosphere. This smoke will keep any storm development at day, so we’ll just stay warm and humid into Tuesday.

Some of the haze should dissipate tomorrow, but we’re going to see very similar conditions as high pressure remains locked in off the Atlantic Coast and that same stationary boundary stays nearby. A wave of low pressure will pass through the Great Lakes and push this same stationary boundary back north as a warm front Wednesday. Most of this movement and any fronts are going to occur well away from the area, but there will still be plenty of heat and humidity that it will only take a little push to get rainfall back into the forecast. Isolated showers and storms are likely to spark up Wednesday afternoon, especially the more north and west you go.

This same threat for isolated rainfall sticks around Thursday with a bit of a backdoor cold front moving in. Overall though, the chance for any significant rain looks limited both days with high pressure continuing to hold strong and just gradually shifting around nearby. Warmth and humidity are going to hold strong as well, as we only drop down into the middle 80’s near the end of the week. We’ll be watching how the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicholas and a potential low off the Carolinas develops toward the upcoming weekend, as this could play a role into whether we see more rain or just a lot of sunshine by next Sunday. For now though, expect quiet conditions to continue in the long term.

Have a great Monday and stay cool!

Meteorologist Damon Matson