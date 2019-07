A very unsettled and wet week ahead

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect this afternoon for much of the viewing area

HAGERSTOWN, Md. ( WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY MORNING! THIS WEEK WILL BE A MOSTLY UNSETTLED WEEK, WITH RAIN AND STORMS FOR MOST OF IT. SOME OF THE STORMS TODAY COULD BE SEVERE DURING THE MID TO LATE AFTERNOON, BEFORE THE SUNSETS AND THE ATMOSPHERE STABILIZE SOME. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE, FOR MOST OF THE VIEWING AREA, BEGINNING AT 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON. DAYTIME HIGH TEMPERATURES WILL VARY FROM THE LOWER TO MIDDLE 70S IN THE MOUNTAINS TO THE UPPER 80S IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA.

TUESDAY, A “COOL” FRONT MOVES SLOWLY SOUTH THROUGH THE AREA, BUT DOESN’T GET VERY FAR AS HIGH PRESSURE IN NEW ENGLAND IS WEAK. THIS IN TURN, HELPS TO BRING ABOUT ANOTHER ROUND OF RAIN (HEAVY AT TIMES), ALONG WITH MORE T-STORMS. FLOODING LOOKS TO BE THE MAIN ISSUE TUESDAY, AS THE AFOREMENTIONED FLASH FLOOD WATCH WILL CONTINUE FOR THE ENTIRE DAY, FOR MUCH OF THE ENTIRE AREA. FORECAST MODELS ARE INDICATING A GOOD 1-2” + THIS WEEK. STAY ALERT TO CHANGING CONDITIONS AND NEVER GO OVER A WATER COVERED ROADWAY.

THE RAIN SHOWERS AND STORMS ARE FORECAST TO DRAW TO A CLOSE AS WE HEAD INTO FRIDAY. AFTER SEVERAL DAYS OF A FRONT BEING NEAR THE AREA, PRODUCING THUNDERSHOWERS AND POTENTIAL FLOODING ISSUES, THE FRONT WILL PASS FAR ENOUGH AWAY, TO ALLOW FOR SUNSHINE AND DRIER, LESS HUMID AIR INTO THE 4STATE REGION.

HERE IS A LOOK AT YOUR 7-DAY FORECAST:

TODAY: SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY DURING THE AFTERNOON. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR MOST OF THE AREA BEGINNING AT 2PM. HIGHS WILL RANGE FROM 72-89 DEGREES.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND STORMS BEFORE MIDNIGHT. LOWS WILL BE INTO THE UPPER 60S AND LOWER 70S. WINDS WILL BE OUT OF THE WEST AT 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: A FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR MOST OF THE AREA. MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS LIKELY WITH A RUMBLE OF THUNDER DURING THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS WILL AROUND 80.

WEDNESDAY: MORE SHOWERS WITH A RUMBLE OF THUNDER DURING THE AFTERNOON HOURS. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A FEW SHOWERS CONTINUING WITH A ROAR OF THUNDER. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

FRIDAY: A MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY SKIES. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

SUNDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS AND T-STORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOWER TO MIDDLE 80S.

HAVE A GREAT DAY!

-METEOROLOGIST SCOTT SUMNER