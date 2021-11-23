A very chilly day as winds stay breezy into tonight

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, chilly, and breezy. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, High: 42 (38-45)

Tuesday night: Mostly clear and cold. Winds: NW 4-8 mph, Low: 24 (19-29)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny early, with clouds returning late. Winds: WSW 3-5 mph, High: 48 (45-51), Low: 31 (28-35)

Thanksgiving: Increasing clouds, turning mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and breezy with spotty AM showers. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

A change in the air could be felt yesterday, especially as the wind kicked up and temperatures fell behind the latest cold front. It stayed cloudy as well, but now it’s rather clear but still cold this morning. We’ll start out in the 20’s and lower 30’s, but with breezy winds of 10-20 mph continuing we’ll be lucky to return to the lower 40’s by this afternoon. There will at least be more sunshine mixed in, which will be nice on a day we’ll have to bundle up quite a bit. Conditions will calm tonight as it turns mostly clear, which will set us up for a very cold night. Low temperatures will fall into the teens and 20’s, with only the metro areas staying in the 30’s.

With Thanksgiving only a couple of days away, it looks like we’ll be improving nicely leading up to the holiday. Mostly sunny skies prevail tomorrow with high pressure settling in overhead. We won’t see much of the warmup, but we should at least climb back into the upper 40’s. For Turkey Day itself, we’ll hit our warmest point of the week, into the middle 50’s. Return flow from the south will bring back the clouds though, as the next cold front will be quickly rolling in toward the end of the day. As we enjoy seconds or the late slate of football games, showers will start to arrive, with the bulk of any rainfall happening Thursday night.

For those heading out to shop on Black Friday, you may need the rain gear to start out, but the last of any showers will be gone by the mid-morning at the latest. After that, another round of breezy winds and colder air will roll in, so you’ll want to bundle up once again. The wind will linger into Saturday, but we’re looking at a dry start to the holiday weekend. There is some spread in the models in regards to Sunday, as a bit of a clipper system develops to the south and heads toward the coastline. Right now, it looks like we’ll turn cloudy again at the very least, but there is a chance that precipitation gets added into the forecast as we head into the last couple of days of November. Temperatures are almost a lock to stay on the cooler side regardless.

Have a great Tuesday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson