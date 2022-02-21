A “transition day” with warmth returning ahead of rain on Tuesday

Monday: AM sunshine followed by some clouds returning later in the day. Winds: S 4-8 mph, High: 63 (58-65)

Monday night: Mostly cloudy and mild. Winds: S 3-5 mph, Low: 45 (41-48)

Tuesday: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers, mainly in the PM. Winds: S 15-25 mph, High: 61 (59-64), Low: 57 (53-59)

Wednesday: Cloudy with isolated AM rain showers. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 30’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with PM rain showers and freezing rain also possible to the north. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the 30’s.

Friday: Cloudy with rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the 20’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

We were a bit all over the place this weekend with our weather conditions, going from cold and windy on Saturday to seasonal and sunny yesterday. Mother Nature continues to keep us on our toes, as today we will warm all the way back up into the 60’s. All this warmth signals a “transition day” of sorts though, as clouds begin to increase as well with the next storm system tracking into the area by Tuesday. Up until that point though, we’ll stay dry and can enjoy the mild air into tonight, with lows only falling into the 40’s under mostly cloudy skies.

Rain showers will likely hold off through the morning tomorrow, but by the afternoon it will be turning soggy. Temperatures will continue to stay around 60 degrees despite the rain, and there won’t even really be a temperature drop Tuesday night either. A few isolated rain showers will still be around Wednesday morning, but this system will be pulling away and dragging a cold front through which will end all shower activity. This cold front will also drop temperatures, going from the 60’s early Wednesday down into the 30’s by Wednesday night.

Exactly how cold it gets is going to be a big factor toward the end of the week, with yet another storm rolls right in by Thursday afternoon and keeps the active pattern going. This system will likely track just northwest of the area, keeping us mostly on the warmer side of the system and keeping snow chances north of us. However, there is the possibility for some colder air to slide in or stay in place at the surface while the upper levels of the atmosphere warm up. This is the perfect setup for some freezing rain, which could occur across southern PA and northern MD Thursday night into Friday morning if everything lines up correctly. Something worth watching for sure, but by Friday temperatures warm up and this system wraps up as just rain. Dry and cooler conditions prevail for next weekend.

Soak up the warmth and have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson