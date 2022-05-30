Happy Memorial Day! Despite starting this extended holiday weekend with severe weather, things have turned the corner for the better since then. Sunday was filled with plenty of sunshine and the return of some warmth, and we’re starting out a bit mild this morning. High pressure just off the Atlantic Coast will keep us sunny as ever for all celebrations and remembrances today. However, this high sliding to the east will continue to bump temperatures up. We’ll be back in the 90’s for the first time in a week and a half by this afternoon, so be sure to grab the sunblock, sunglasses, and cold water. Staying clear and mild tonight with some areas of light, patchy fog possible.

That dial will be turned up to its highest point on Tuesday, as we likely hit the middle 90’s. Despite all this heat, we’re going to luck out a bit as lots of dry air should keep the humidity levels down enough to where we aren’t dealing with an insane heat index. Clouds start to return on Wednesday as the heat continues as a cold front starts to drop down from the north. The timing of this front has been slowed down quite a bit, so things are likely to stay dry until Wednesday night. Scattered showers and storms will likely continue Thursday with the front still lingering around, and this will be the one soggy day we’ll have to deal with this upcoming week.

Cooler temperatures should finally kick in once the front finishes its track south on Thursday night, pushing low temperatures back toward the 50’s and dropping highs back into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s for Friday. There’s likely to be some lingering clouds as Friday begins, especially if the front continues to slow down even more. Either way, high pressure will be rolling in from the Midwest for the first weekend of June, making it sunny once again. We shouldn’t be getting all that warm either, as it should be rather comfortable as a matter of fact, in the lower 80’s for next Saturday and Sunday.

Have a fantastic holiday everyone!

7-Day Forecast:

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: S 3-5 mph, High: 90 (86-93)

Monday night: Mostly clear with some patchy fog possible. Winds: Light SSW, Low: 68 (64-70)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: L&V, High: 94 (90-96), Low: 69 (66-72)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers possible late. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.