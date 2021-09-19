A sunfilled Sunday

Sunny days will slip away as we head into the middle of the week. Expect the sun to shine with pleasant and comfortable temperatures Sunday and Monday, with highs in the upper 70s and low to mid-80s! Tuesday will be filled with clouds, with rainfall coming late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Wednesday’s rains will bring a quarter to three-quarters of an inch of precipitation. Some locations could see more than an inch of rain that day. The bigger story other than the rains for mid-week will be the temperatures that follow the cold front Thursday, Friday, and next Saturday.

Wednesday’s cold front will have some chilly air behind the system, making temperatures nice, cool, and crisp Friday and Saturday mornings with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and low to mid-80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers coming late. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday: Rainfall likely with highs in the middle 70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a possible shower. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Friday: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Saturday: Cool and crisp morning with mostly sunny skies. Highs during the afternoon will be in the 70s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen