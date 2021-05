A summer-like feel continues as we end the week and head into the weekend

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — HIGH PRESSURE REMAINS CLOSE BY AND THEREFORE ANOTHER DRY AND MILD NIGHT AHEAD. OVERNIGHT LOWS EXPECTED TO BE IN THE 50S. TOMORROW, UNDER THE SAME WEATHER PATTERN AND PLENTY OF SUNSHINE, SHOULD BRING AFTERNOON HIGH TEMPERATURES TO TOP OUT IN THE MID-80S FOR MOST WITH UPPER 70S ACROSS THE MOUNTAINS. HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND, THE RIDGE OF HIGH PRESSURE WILL SLIDE FURTHER WEST OF OUR REGION, ALLOWING MORE OF A NORTHERLY WIND AND MORE CLOUDS. OUTSIDE OF THAT, THE RIDGE LOOKS TO REMAIN STRONG ENOUGH TO PROHIBIT ANY SHOWERS TO MAKE IT INTO OUR AREA. SUNDAY NIGHT AND GOING INTO MONDAY, A WEAK COLD FRONT IS EXPECTED TO DROP IN FROM THE NORTH. HIGH TEMPERATURES WILL LIKELY PUSH 90 DEGREES IN MANY PLACES SUNDAY BEFORE DROPPING A FEW DEGREES MONDAY BEHIND THE FRONT, WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY AS THE FRONT CROSSES AND STALLS. THE FRONT SHOULD WASH OUT OR PERHAPS RETURN NORTH AS A WEAK WARM FRONT TUESDAY BEFORE OTHER COLD FRONT APPROACHES WEDNESDAY. THE HOTTEST OF THE NEXT WEEK MAYBE WEDNESDAY JUST AHEAD OF THE AFOREMENTIONED COLD FRONT, WITH THUNDERSTORM POTENTIAL INCREASING WITH THE PASSAGE OF THE FRONT AS WELL. TEMPERATURES SHOULD REMAIN ABOVE NORMAL THROUGH THE PERIOD, THOUGH A SLIGHT COOLING TREND MAY ENSUE DUE TO MORE CLOUDS, SHOWERS, AND A FEW STORMS EARLY NEXT WEEK.

TONIGHT: STARRY SKY. LOWS RANGE FROM 54-60 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

WEEKEND: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 80S TO AROUND 90 DEGREES.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SPOT SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED STORMS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND SLIGHTLY COOLER. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!