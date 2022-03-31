The SPC has most of the area in an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5) for severe weather the rest of today into tonight. The timing and threats still remain the same. Damaging winds are likely, with a spin-up tornado not out of the question.

Good Thursday! Early evening, strong to severe weather is possible with the greatest threat being gusty winds, along with the possibility of spin-up tornadoes. Storms continue to press eastward from the Shenandoah and Cumberland counties (near the I-81 corridor) and will move to the east of the Blue Ridge mountains from mid-afternoon to the drive home from work across the heart of the viewing area. The last areas to see active weather will be along and to the east of I-95 and the timing for storms there begins around 6 pm and runs to near 10 pm. Overnight, our skies will begin to clear, and cooler and drier air will move in, but it will still be breezy behind the powerful cold front. Currently, the Severe Storms Prediction Center has all areas between I-81 and I-95 under an Enhanced Risk which means the threat of widespread storms is a good possibility. There is also a Wind Advisory for areas east of I-81right down to the Bay until 8 pm. Already strong winds have been seen across the region and that will continue as the cold front presses across the area, so stay with the WDVM weather team as we’ll keep you informed when alerts are issued. Friday, we’ll start out under mostly cloudy skies, but a clearing trend will unfold, and cooler temperatures will be seen along with winds between 15-25 mph. Heading into the weekend, partly cloudy/mostly sunny skies are in the cards for Saturday, but a quick-moving clipper system will approach Sunday, so more clouds and a few spot showers are possible.

TONIGHT: Early storms, then gradual clearing. Lows range between 39 and 52 degrees.

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few spot showers. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Clouds increase with PM showers. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain developing. Highs around 70 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 60s.

Stay safe and have a great night!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner