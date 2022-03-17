St. Patrick’s Day: Cloudy with AM showers, drying out and clearing out in the PM. Winds: N 5-10 mph, High: 59 (55-62)

Thursday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: Light W, Low: 45 (42-48)

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: S 8-12 mph, High: 73 (70-76), Low: 57 (54-59)

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the 40’s.

1st Day of Spring: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Happy St. Patrick’s Day everyone! As expected, Mother Nature is getting into the spirit of the holiday by making the radar a bit green, with showers having arrived overnight. These showers are mostly light, and they’ve been scattered about to where it’s not a downpour for any one location. Even still, keep the rain gear handy through the morning because these showers will be sticking around until at least lunchtime. Things will start drying out as the storm system creating these showers pulls off to the northeast. Most of us will see modest rainfall amounts before all is said and done, with the lowest totals to the west and soggier conditions to the east. Clearing skies and mild temperatures will be on tap for tonight.

Another storm system is going to be building strength to our west as we head into the weekend, putting us in prime position to see another jump in temperatures on Friday. High pressure will also briefly make a return, giving us some sunshine to supplement the 70’s we’re likely to see area-wide. Heading into Friday night, the low to our west will take a path across the Great Lakes and into the Northeast, with the bulk of any rain it creates hugging along this track. We’ll be a bit south from this track, so at best we’ll just see isolated to scattered showers into the day on Saturday, with warm temperatures. By Saturday evening a cold front will cross through, cooling things down to more seasonal readings into the 1st Day of Spring.

A few showers over the mountains can’t be ruled out over the mountains, but otherwise, we’ll see clouds break up on Sunday as high temperatures hold around 60 degrees. High pressure will cross through from west to east Monday into Tuesday, giving us even more sunshine and warmer temperatures into the start of next week. Models are already picking up on the next storm system likely rolling in next Wednesday, turning us soggy and cooler for the middle of next week.

Wear that green, stay dry, and have a great St. Patrick’s Day!

Meteorologist Damon Matson