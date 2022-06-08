Showers rolled into the area and ended Tuesday on a soggy note, but there wasn’t any sort of impact with this system. Most of the rain ended before we got too much into the night, but it is feeling quite damp, and we have plenty of patchy fog to deal with this morning. Once this fog clears, it’s quickly going to turn warm and muggy as we gain back some sunshine. Pretty much the entire day will be dry, but storms are likely to fire up late this evening. As a low pressure center tracks across the area tonight, the coverage of these storms and some heavy rain will increase. While a severe storm or two could take shape, flooding is going to be our main concern, especially if this heavier rain sets up over the same areas. Keep an eye out for possible flooded roadways into tomorrow morning, as a few showers are going to be lingering around.

After this latest batch of heavy rain kicks out of here, Thursday should turn into a pretty nice day as the sky clears and less humid air settles in with a cold front sinking south of the area. High pressure will keep this trend going into Friday, but we will start to see a few more clouds return late in the day. The next storm system will be rolling in Friday night into Saturday morning. There still is some uncertainty with the finer details of this system, but trends of late keep this storm’s track south of the area, which is good news for us. Most of the heavy rain and any severe threat should stay in the Carolinas, with just some showers possible on and off through the day for us. Having these dry breaks will be a huge help for all the events taking shape across the area to kick off the weekend.

If you’re looking for the nicest day of the forecast, that would be Sunday. After we cool off into the 70’s Saturday, we should stay in the 70’s with some sunshine and low humidity for Sunday as well, a very nice end to the weekend. Dry conditions will continue into Monday as we start warming up again thanks to high pressure setting up in its typical spot to our east. With more heat building into next Tuesday, we could see some pop-up showers and storms return to the forecast.

Watch for that heavy rain later and have a great Wednesday!

7-Day Forecast:

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer with storms possible in the late PM. Winds: L&V, High: 85 (81-88)

Wednesday night: Cloudy with rain and storms, with heavy rain leading to localized flooding possible. Winds: SSW 4-8 mph, Low: 68 (65-70)

Thursday: Cloudy with AM showers then slowly clearing with breezy winds at times. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, High: 81 (77-84), Low: 58 (54-62)

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.