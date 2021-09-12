A return to summer

Highs will warm up into the 90s Sunday, with more heat and humidity to come as we head into the middle of September. Climate models suggest warmer than average temperatures are likely throughout the rest of September. The average high temperature for this time of year ranges between 79-83 degrees. Highs may return closer to average by the end of the week into next weekend briefly.

A cold front will bring a chance of showers late Wednesday and Thursday, leaving clouds to linger into Friday to help break us from this week’s heatwave. Showers will be isolated to scattered in nature. Rainfall amounts look to be between a quarter up to three-quarters of an inch, with locally heavier amounts in thundershowers.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 90s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny skies with a shower late with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of an afternoon or evening thundershower. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Friday: A few clouds will linger with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 80s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen