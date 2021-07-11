A return to heat, humidity and a summertime’s chance of a shower

After a lovely Saturday and a slightly humid Sunday, the heat is turned on high for the entire week. A 6-to-7-day heatwave is in the works for the DC-Baltimore metroplex. While we will see a chance of a hit or miss shower through midweek, many will be left dry.

The best chance of significant rainfall will not be until next weekend, when temperatures break from their 90-degree streak for highs in the 80s. While the climate models suggest closer to average temperatures Sunday onward through the next week, temperatures will likely creep back up the mercury to continue those dog days of summer.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the 90s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a possible pop-up thundershower. Highs will be in the 90s.

Wednesday: Rinse and repeat for midweek. Highs likewise.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s.

Friday: Hot and humid with a chance of a sprinkle. Highs will be in the 90s.

Saturday: A possible thundershower in the afternoon or evening. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

Sunday: The best chance of rain all week. Highs will be in the 80s.

Have a wonderful work week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen