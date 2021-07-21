A nice night in Northern Virginia as a front sags south

Good Wednesday! As expected a cold front passed through the area this afternoon and behind the front, slightly cooler and less humid air will be felt heading into tonight. Forecasted lows will range from the upper 50s in the mountains to the upper 60s around the Beltway. Thursday, the aforementioned cold front will continue to usher in beautiful weather for late July, as high pressure pays us a visit for a couple of days. High temperatures Thursday are expected to be in the low to mid 80s. Friday, will continue to have dry and mostly clear conditions with afternoon highs still in the 80s and lows in the 60s. By the weekend, isolated to scattered showers and storms will be back in the forecast as well, with soggier conditions more likely toward the second half of the weekend.

Tonight: Starry skies. Lows range from 69-79 degrees.

Thursday-Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

Weekend: Variably cloudy with scattered showers and t-storms. Highs around 90 degrees.

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered t-storms. Highs in the 90s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy with isolated to scattered showers. Highs around 90 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s..

Have a great rest of the day!