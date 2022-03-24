Thursday: Cloudy with AM fog/mist, but mainly dry at first with scattered showers returning in the PM, mostly to the east. Winds: Var. 8-12 mph, High: 67 (63-70)

Thursday night: Cloudy with steadier showers returning. Winds: W 10-15 mph, Low: 44 (41-46)

Friday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with spotty showers possible across the mountains. Winds: W 10-20 mph, High: 59 (55-62), Low: 42 (35-44)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain/snow showers. Flakes will mainly fly over the mountains. Highs will be in the lower 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Rain has been falling on and off since mid-day yesterday, and it’s certainly made things very damp to start out on this Thursday morning. The last of those steady showers left during the overnight hours, but light mist and fog continue to linger about. We’ll be dealing with lower visibility because of this up until the middle to late morning hours. Clouds will continue to linger, but other than that it’s going to stay quite dry into the afternoon. Showers will be re-developing east of I-95, but most of these will miss the area into this evening. As the center of this latest storm system tracks toward the East Coast, we’ll see another dose of steady showers around dusk and lasting through tonight.

Once that overnight batch of showers is gone, we’ll be looking at a completely dry day on Friday, at least for most. West winds will turn blustery on the back side of this storm system, with a cold front reinforcing this wind as well. This will make us a bit cooler, but highs will still be around 60 degrees. Some spotty showers could develop in this strong upslope flow, but the better chance for more unsettled weather comes on Saturday. A clipper system will be dropping out of Canada to kick off the weekend, and it will also be dropping the hammer on our temperatures. Highs will likely stay in the 30’s over the mountains, hence the chance for snow over the higher elevations. It will be just a bit warmer in the 40’s to the east, but spotty rain showers will still be likely.

Chilly, brisk conditions are set to continue the rest of the weekend as gusty northwest winds persist on Sunday and into Monday. Highs won’t escape the 40’s both days, even as we gain back a good bit of sunshine for the first time in a few days. We’ll rebound into the 50’s on Tuesday, but other than that the forecast is highly uncertain into the middle of next week. There are signs a closed low could setup nearby, and if that happens, we’ll remain chilly and unsettled into next Wednesday. If it doesn’t quite take shape, we’ll continue to warm up with some clouds rolling in, but very little precipitation to go along with that.

Have a great Thursday folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson