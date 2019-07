A gusty afternoon, but clear skies and cool temps will be around tonight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! A COLD FRONT HAS HELPED PUSH THE HUMID AIR MASS THAT WE HAVE BEEN DEALING WITH, OUT TO SEA, GIVING US A FAR BETTER START TO THE SUMMER SEASON. THE ONLY DETRIMENT TO TODAY’S WEATHER WILL BE THE WINDS. WINDS WILL BE STEADY THROUGHOUT THE DAY, RANGING BETWEEN 15-25 MPH AND MAY GUST UPWARDS OF 30-40 MPH AT TIMES DURING THE AFTERNOON. THE SUMMER SEASON OFFICIALLY BEGINS AT 11:54 A.M., SO BE SURE TO ENJOY THE DAY EVEN IF IT BLUSTERY!

GOING INTO THE WEEKEND, HIGH PRESSURE WILL STILL BE IN PLACE, GIVING OUR AREA A PERFECT SATURDAY FROM START TO FINISH. PLENTY OF SUNSHINE WILL BE SEEN AND THE WINDS WILL BE MUCH LOWER. SATURDAY EVENING WILL BE COMFORTABLE AS WELL, WITH LOWS IN THE 50S! SUNDAY IS FORECAST TO REMAIN MAINLY DRY, BUT A WARM FRONT WILL BEGIN TO MAKE ITS MOVE AND PASS THROUGH THE REGION AS WE GO INTO THE NIGHT AND TOWARD MONDAY MORNING. THIS WARM FRONT, IN TURN, WILL HELP TO BRING BACK THE HOT AND HUMID WEATHER FOR THE FIRST HALF OF NEXT WEEK. THE INCLEMENT WEATHER LOOKS TO STICK AROUND FOR THE FIRST PART OF TUESDAY, BUT SOME GRADUAL CLEARING WILL TAKE SHAPE AND MORE SUNSHINE AND LESS STORMY WEATHER WILL BE SEEN GOING INTO THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TODAY: BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY AND QUITE WINDY. AN ISOLATED SHOWER IS POSSIBLE EARLY IN THE MORNING. HIGHS: 65-83. NORTHWEST WINDS AT 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS POSSIBLY REACHING 40 MPH!

TONIGHT: BECOMING CLEAR AND COOL WITH MUCH LESS WIND. LOWS: 50-62. LIGHT NORTHWEST.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AT FIRST, THEN INCREASING CLOUDINESS. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO LOW 90S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF AN EARLY SHOWER OR TWO. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

HAVE A SUPER FRIDAY!

METEOROLOGIST SCOTT SUMNER