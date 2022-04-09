There are a few sprinkles this morning, with a few more light showers as we head throughout this Saturday. Highs will be in the 50s this weekend, but highs will soar into the 60s and 70s this workweek.

There will be a slight chance of rain each day, but it will be light, if anything. Our next real chance of rain will hold off until Thursday and Friday, when we could see a shower or thunderstorm.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a sprinkle of rain. Highs will be in the 50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

Monday: A mix of clouds with highs in the 60s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s.

Wednesday: A few clouds with highs in the 70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen