We saw a sprinkle of rain along I-70 this morning. We will keep the clouds throughout the morning with a few breaks in the cloud deck during the afternoon. Other than that, highs will be in the 50s and 60s with a breeze. We have multiple opportunities for rain this week, but the heaviest rain will fall midweek.

Don’t be surprised if you see a sprinkle late on Monday, but there will be a better chance of precipitation late Tuesday and throughout the day Wednesday. We may see another inch of rain before this week is all said and done. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 60s, but a 70-degree reading Wednesday is not out of the question.

Continued showers Thursday with a few leftover sprinkles Friday before we dry out Saturday. While a few clouds linger, temperatures will briefly drop back into the 50s over the weekend. They should rebound quickly into the 60s next week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: A mix of clouds with sprinkles early in the morning. There will be a few breaks in the clouds with a breeze during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Monday: A few clouds, otherwise partly sunny. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s, with a slight chance of rain late in the day.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with showers late. Highs will be in the 60s.

Wednesday: Expect rain with overcast skies. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

Thursday: Cloudy skies with a possible thundershower. Highs will be in the 60s.

Friday: A leftover shower before clearing out. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Saturday: Clouds remaining but drying out. Highs will be in the 50s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen