A few more clouds, still staying chilly

Thursday: Some early sun, then turning mostly cloudy. Winds: NNE 3-5 mph, High: 51 (47-54)

Thursday night: Clearing skies, frost likely again. Winds: N 3-5 mph, Low: 31 (28-34)

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: N 4-8 mph, High: 53 (49-56), Low: 30 (26-33)

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

The first true frost of the year did its job yesterday morning, ending the growing season across almost the entire viewing area. After a quiet and chilly day, we’re back at it with another frosty morning. Fairfax and Montgomery Counties are the only locations where the growing season is still going, so a Freeze Warning is in effect there until 9 AM. After the frosty start, today will feature a bit more cloud cover, especially into the afternoon. A low will be passing by well to our southeast, with some activity over the Great Lakes also pushing clouds across the area. Skies will clear out tonight, and we’ll have another night bottoming out around freezing.

High pressure moves almost directly overhead tomorrow, bringing back lots of sunshine while we stay chilly. We’ll have prime radiational cooling conditions Friday night, so this will likely be the coldest night of the week, with lows well into the 20’s. This weekend is going to be a nice one, with temperatures starting to warm up a bit as the high starts sliding east and winds turn more out of the south. Another storm system will develop across the Southeast and pass well south of us on Sunday, once again leading to just a slight increase in clouds but not much else. Don’t forget to turn those clocks back Saturday night into Sunday morning as well.

This long stretch of quiet weather persists into next week, with another strong area of high pressure taking hold. We’ll continue to push temperatures back up, as highs into the middle 60’s and lows in the 40’s is looking likely next Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be a storm system developing out west by the time we reach the end of next week, and this could start pushing east around that time, so this will be worth watching for our next rainfall chance. Outside of that though, nothing much happening in the extended forecast, just quiet and seasonal.

Have a fantastic Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson