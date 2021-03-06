A few more chilly mornings

The forecast calls for a couple of cold mornings before returning to seeing warm spring-like conditions. Saturday mornings low temperatures are in the 20s and 30s with those to continue Saturday night into Sunday morning and again Sunday night going into Monday.

Highs then will leave the 40s Sunday and Monday and will return to 50s and 60s as early as Tuesday. Temperatures will rise to near 70-degrees by Thursday before clouds arrive with a slight chance of a thundershower.

While we will be dry for most of the week, we have a slight chance of rain coming late this week and into next weekend. As temperatures warm, more moisture will accumulate into the atmosphere. Once we get enough evidence from a good frontal boundary, we will see the greater potential for rain. There is no greater evidence to support such a boundary, so it is likely we may stay dry for now. With a greater chance as temperatures cool from their warm 60s and 70s this week into next.

We will know more about our potential for rain late this week into next week once we head into the week at hand, filled with sunny and dry weather!