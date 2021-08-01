A few may see thundershowers Sunday afternoon

Severe storms will likely stay to our north and south. However, we may see a few thundershowers this afternoon going into the evening, but not all of us will see rain. Heavier thundershowers could see up to an inch of rain but will generally produce a quarter to a half-inch. Many locations will see less than a tenth of an inch of rain today, if any at all. A better chance will come next weekend.

Plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures this week as highs remain in the low to mid-80s. Temperatures will begin to rise back above average Saturday of next week. As we warm up closer to average, we will have to see a potential soaking of rain the greater the opportunity. Our next best chance of rain is Friday and Saturday of this coming week.

While we see lovely temperatures this week, highs will turn back to normal Friday and exceed the average Saturday with highs near 90. Another wave of heat is likely before summer’s end. Temperatures are likely to continue their trend above the average in the week that follows next Saturday and Sunday. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with a possible thundershower. Highs will be in the 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 80s.

Wednesday: Clouds build with highs in the 80s.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 80s. A chance of rain is possible.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday: A better chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen