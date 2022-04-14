Thursday: Partly cloudy and breezy at times with isolated PM showers and storms, mainly to the east. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph, High: 76 (72-80)

Thursday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, Low: 46 (42-49)

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: SSW 8-12 mph, High: 70 (67-74), Low: 52 (48-55)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the valleys and scattered flakes in the mountains. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

What a beautiful and warm day we had across the area on Wednesday! Sure, we dealt with some high clouds and a few localized showers, but otherwise, it stayed dry and nice for most. That very warm air has lingered overnight, and it feels like a summer morning out there with readings in the 60’s and lower 70’s. Given that we’ll see some sunshine and we already have the warmer temperatures in place, we’ll jump into the upper 70’s by the early afternoon. This is when a cold front will arrive, dropping temperatures as it goes from west to east into the evening. Along this front, some isolated showers and storms are likely to develop, mainly east of I-81. A good majority of us won’t see any rain at all, but these storms are likely to intensify a bit as they approach I-95.

The last of any showers and storms will be gone by sunset, and then we’re in for a cooler night in the 40’s under partly cloudy skies. High pressure settles in on Friday and provides us with a lot of sunshine while southerly winds keep us around the 70-degree mark for a beautiful day. Another cold front is coming for Saturday as a massive trough lingers over Canada and slowly pushes east this weekend. This front won’t have much moisture with it, so only some spotty showers are likely with plenty of clouds as well. Even colder air is set to arrive behind this feature for Easter Sunday, with highs falling into the 50’s despite a lot of sunshine.

All the clear sky into Sunday night combined with the colder air will possibly bring about a frost threat with readings down around freezing. On top of that, a couple of weak disturbances will be on the way for Monday morning, possibly leading to some precipitation. Right now, there is still plenty of disagreement in the models, so this chance isn’t solidified yet. But the possibility is there for some snow showers in the mountains Monday morning before it warms up. Given the late April sun angle and a quick warmup into the day, any snow that falls won’t really stick. Scattered rain showers could fall more to the east, continuing a bit into Tuesday. Staying cool but turning sunnier heading into next Wednesday.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson