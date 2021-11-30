A few flurries, clouds remaining stubborn

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few AM flurries, then some gradual clearing in the afternoon. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph, High: 47 (43-50)

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: Light W, Low: 33 (29-36)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a stray rain shower possible late. Winds: Light S, High: 49 (46-53), Low: 39 (37-42)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain/snow showers possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

As the end of November approaches, it’s certainly starting to seem like winter is on the horizon. Clouds remained stubborn as chilly northwest winds never really let up much yesterday. This morning, another clipper system has arrived, keeping clouds in place, and producing some snow flurries. The snow won’t be much of a concern with how much dry air is in place, but clouds will again keep us from warming up much through the day. We’ll stay in the 40’s with some clearing possible by this evening. Calm conditions and chilly temperatures will be on tap tonight as we take a break between clipper systems.

Upper-level winds will continue to throw minor disturbances our way, but lots of dry air will remain locked in at the surface. This will keep us mostly cloudy for the most part both Wednesday and Thursday, with our only chance at precipitation being light rain showers Wednesday night. Meanwhile, temperatures will take a swing in the upward direction, into the lower 50’s Wednesday and then the lower 60’s Thursday. Breezy conditions are likely as well on Thursday, as the clipper system responsible for the light rain showers Wednesday night will have a tight pressure gradient behind it.

Temperatures will steadily fall back down again with northwest winds kicking back up as the weekend arrives. High pressure will generally linger around Friday and Saturday, which should provide us with a little sunshine despite the cooler temperatures. Sunday looks like the most beautiful day of the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures still around the 50-degree mark. After a very dry week, our best chance at any sustained precipitation looks to be next Monday, with a more potent clipper system bringing isolated rain and snow showers. This is still a long way out, so uncertainty is high with this system and we’ll have to watch how things develop.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson