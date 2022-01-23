A few flakes late Sunday afternoon, early evening

After a bitterly cold start to Saturday, Sunday morning is nearly 5-10 degrees warmer for the DC metro and 20-30 degrees warmer across the mountains and valleys west. We will likely see a few more mornings in the teens and single digits on Wednesday and Thursday after a cold front arrives Tuesday.

Unfortunately, we don’t have enough moisture in place for significant winter weather this week. While temperatures will be prime, the only precipitation will be light, if any at all. Snow Sunday afternoon and evening will see accumulations across the highest mountains to the west but will leave the rest of the valley with just a few flakes. The DC metro may be left without snow entirely.

The only other “shots” of moisture will be on Tuesday and Friday. Both days only come with a slight chance of precipitation, if anything. Many will see a cold drizzling sprinkle on Tuesday, but a few may be lucky to see a few flurries by Tuesday night and Friday. Only minor impacts for the highest mountains west Sunday afternoon and evening, with little to no effect across the DC metro or the valleys.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Building clouds with a slight chance of light snowfall late in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday: Cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of mixed precipitation during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 40s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cold with highs only in the 20s and 30s.

Thursday: Another cold morning with sunny skies. Highs in the afternoon will be in the 30s, however.

Friday: A few flakes possible with a blanket of clouds. Highs will be in the 30s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen