Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers early, then clearing up and warming up into the PM. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph, High: 73 (69-76)

Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds: SE 3-5 mph, Low: 55 (52-58)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers and a storm or two possible. Winds: S 10-15 mph, High: 80 (75-82), Low: 62 (60-65)

Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Easter Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Monday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

After a week and a half of chilly conditions to begin the month, we finally broke through yesterday afternoon. A warm front slowly moved in and brought plenty of high cloud cover, but it also pushed temperatures into the 60’s as well. This same cloud cover has thickened up overnight and kept us just as mild. Along with that, we have a few light showers crossing the Allegheny Highlands that could make us a bit soggy heading out the door. These showers will quickly end, and the morning clouds will also give way to sunshine by this afternoon. This will lead to an even warmer day today, with highs jumping well into the 70’s. The warm front that crossed through will move south again tonight, bringing back some clouds and keeping us mild.

We’ll continue to see this same warm front going back and forth overhead, as it pushes back north with an even stronger surge of warmer air on Wednesday. Many locations are likely to hit 80 degrees for the first time in 2022, with slightly cooler air across the higher elevations. With the warm front nearby and plenty of energy and moisture to work with, a few spotty showers and a couple of storms can’t be ruled out, but most of us will stay dry tomorrow. Our better chance of rain and a few thunderstorms will come on Thursday as a cold front moves through from west to east. Temperatures will likely jump into the 70’s before these storms arrive, so given the overall environment they’ll be running into, a few storms could turn strong.

Cooler air slowly starts to seep back in as we head toward the Easter weekend, with a low pressure center stationed over Canada and kicking up northwest winds. A brief area of high pressure brings back the sunshine Friday as we fall back into the 60’s. A cold front gets pushed our direction Saturday, but the ingredients look limited for much outside of some clouds and spotty showers. Sunshine once again returns for Easter Sunday, with highs closer to 60 degrees. Going into the beginning of next week, the signs are there for a slightly more potent low to begin developing near the East Coast, so soggy and cool conditions are likely to prevail next Monday.

Have a fantastic Tuesday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson