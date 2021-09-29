A dry stretch of weather coming up

Good Wednesday! Tonight under clear skies the thermometer looks to range between the mid-40s to the mid-60s. Thursday and Friday, high pressure will continue to gradually settle overhead, giving us continued dry conditions, sunny to mostly sunny skies, and seasonable temperatures. Daily afternoon high temperatures will remain in the mid-70s with overnight lows dropping down into the upper 40s to low 50s. Light winds and clear skies each night should aid in the potential for fog, especially in the typically sheltered mountain valleys. As we head into the weekend, more clouds and showers look to make a return. Sunday through Tuesday, long-range forecast models are trending toward an increase in shower activity, along with a slow warm-up in temperatures is anticipated as well.

The kids may need a jacket Thursday morning while waiting for the bus. Stay warm kids! – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows range from 46-64 degrees.

Thursday-Friday: Sunny to mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday-Tuesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the 70s.

Have a great and safe night!