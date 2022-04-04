Monday: Sunshine early followed by clouds increasing and possible mountain sprinkles later in the day. Winds: WNW 5-10, High: 59 (55-62)

Monday night: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: ENE 3-5 mph, Low: 43 (40-47)

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered PM showers. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph, High: 62 (58-65), Low: 52 (50-55)

Wednesday: Cloudy with isolated AM showers. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Thursday: Cloudy with rain. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated valley rain showers, with some snow showers possible in the mountains. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

The name of the game for this week’s forecast is going to be a lot of soggy weather. Ironically though, today will be the one exception to that rule. After a chilly and cloudy end to the weekend, we still have the chilly temperatures, but we’ve lost the clouds this morning. We’ll enjoy a decent bit of sunshine to kick the day off, which should send temperatures back into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Clouds will be steadily rolling in with time though, and by this afternoon we’ll be back to overcast skies. Some light sprinkles may develop over the mountains with some upslope flow being caused by a weak warm front. We stay cloudy and a bit more on the mild side tonight.

The first of several storm systems will be rolling in tomorrow, bringing some light showers into the picture tomorrow morning. Many of us may see a bit of soggy weather for our early commute, but the steadier rain rolls in as the center of the storm arrives later in the afternoon. This system will have southerly winds out ahead of it, pushing quite a bit of moisture into place before it arrives. Expect a soaking rainfall to fall Tuesday night, slowly wrapping up into Wednesday morning. Flooding is not a concern at this point because of how quickly this system will be moving, as well as the fact that we’ve been rather dry in recent weeks. Mild temperatures will continue through this time, as we stay in the 50’s and 60’s.

A brief lull in the rain will take shape Wednesday afternoon, before a stronger low slowly moves in and stalls out nearby on Thursday. This will send another wave of soaking rainfall our way from Wednesday night into Thursday, with a few storms possible as we gain some energy in the atmosphere around the low during the day on Thursday. Stronger storms aren’t out of the question, but this is still a few days out and is worth watching for now. A massive trough in the upper levels of atmosphere will then stall out over the Eastern US for Friday and Saturday, keeping unsettled conditions around as temperatures fall some. Spotty showers and clouds will linger on Friday and Saturday, with the possibility of some snow showers in the mountains as we fall closer to freezing to kick off the weekend. Some sunshine finally returns next Sunday.

Have a great start to the week!

Meteorologist Damon Matson