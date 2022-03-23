Wednesday: Cloudy, breezy, and dry through the AM, with showers likely in the PM. Winds: ESE 10-20 mph, High: 57 (52-60)

Wednesday night: Cloudy with showers continuing but trending drier toward morning. Winds: SSE 10-15 mph, Low: 54 (51-57)

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers, more rain is expected in the afternoon. Winds: S 8-12 mph, High: 68 (64-71), Low: 45 (40-47)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain/snow showers, flakes will be more likely in the mountains. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Grab that extra cup of coffee on this Wednesday because a pick-me-up may be needed with such a dreary day ahead of us. We saw plenty of clouds but no rainfall yesterday and overnight, and this trend will continue a bit longer this morning. You’ll need that umbrella starting around lunchtime though, as showers will move in from west to east. Soggy conditions will persist into tonight as the backdoor cold front from yesterday lifts back north through the area as a warm front. Along with the rain, temperatures will rise through this evening and tonight thanks to this warm front, going from the 50’s all day into the 60’s by Thursday morning.

The main parent low of this storm system is still going to be back across the Great Lakes today, but it will track eastward tomorrow. After we catch a brief lull in the rain tomorrow morning, scattered showers will pick back up again Thursday afternoon as this low heads toward the coastline. The upper-level feature attached to this surface low will also swing through Thursday night, sending another wave of rain our way. All of this on and off activity will finally wind down on Friday, with just a few upslope mountain showers leftover. After topping out near 70 degrees on Thursday, temperatures will start tumbling on Friday, with highs only around 60 degrees.

Whether you want to believe it or not, we’ll still not quite done with the colder air from there. A potent clipper system drops out of Canada on Saturday, sending us back toward the 30’s, especially across the mountains. This system will create some light precipitation, though it will stay just warm enough for only rain west of I-81. Across the mountains to the west, it’s much more likely snow will fall, possibly creating some accumulation before everything calms down. Speaking of which, it will be dry again by Sunday, but it will stay chilly and get a bit breezy. Mostly sunny skies return on Monday, but we don’t start warming up some until next Tuesday.

Stay dry and have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson