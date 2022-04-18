Hopefully, everyone had a fantastic holiday weekend! It was beautiful on Saturday before a few storms rolled in, then it turned quite a bit cooler for Easter Sunday. This much colder air has lingered around this morning, and Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories are in effect with readings dropping down near and below freezing. With this much colder air in place, a low pressure system will track north out of the Tennessee River Valley. Luckily, temperatures should warm up just enough for just a cold rain to fall along and east of I-81 all day. To the west, especially in the mountains, temperatures will stay in the 30’s, and wet snow is more likely. Being nearly late April, it will be tough to get much of the snow to stick. However, an upslope wind along with very good forcing around the center of this system will lead to a couple of inches of snow, with higher totals in the 3-6″ range across Garrett County.

The cold rain to the east should subside by midnight to the east, but not before around an inch of rain falls. We should be able to handle this rain given that we’ve still been rather dry overall the last several weeks. With winds shifting out of the northwest, snow showers are likely to continue until sunrise across the mountains. Once again, we’ll have the threat of frost with temperatures also down near freezing, so be sure to keep those sensitive plants indoors or covered up. Despite gusty winds, some sunshine will return and we should at least jump back into the 50’s tomorrow. After a cool day, we’ll once again be down near freezing one more time Tuesday night.

From Wednesday onward, things will be looking up. High pressure settles in for mid-week, providing us with a lot of sunshine as we warm back up into the 60’s. This high then slides to the east on Thursday, helping push those temperatures up even more, this time into the 70’s. A weak front will push in as well on Thursday, which will increase clouds at the very least, with a few spotty showers potentially also taking shape. This will be small blip of unsettled weather though, as that high anchored off the East Coast will then take hold into the weekend. Expect dry conditions and plenty of warmth, with highs climbing all the way into the 80’s for next Saturday and Sunday. All this cold weather will be worth it in the end with a beautiful weekend ahead of us!

Stay dry and warm and have a great Monday!

7-Day Forecast:

Monday: Cloudy with mountain snow and cold rain arriving by the mid-morning and continuing through the day. Winds: ESE 10-15 mph, High: 44 (35-47)

Monday night: Cloudy with any rain ending by midnight, with mountain snow showers continuing. Frost will be possible. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph, Low: 36 (29-38)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with gusty winds possible. Winds: WNW 15-25 mph, High: 52 (48-55), Low: 35 (30-37)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 50’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.