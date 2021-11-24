A cold morning before a sunny and calm day

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: WSW 3-5 mph, High: 48 (45-51)

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: Light S, Low: 30 (26-33)

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy, a stray shower could roll in late. Winds: S 3-5 mph, High: 56 (52-59), Low: 37 (33-40)

Friday: Partly cloudy, chilly, and breezy. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain/snow showers possible. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Chilly, breezy conditions prevailed most of the day yesterday, so it was certainly a day to bundle up. High pressure has moved in overnight and now we’re finally enjoying calmer conditions at the very least, but it’s still downright cold. We’ll be staying in the upper teens and lower 20’s as the sun comes up, with light return flow from the south helping us recover a bit this afternoon. Under sunny skies it will still be a cool day, but we’ll be much closer to 50 degrees before all is said and done, perfect for those last-minute holiday errands. A few clouds return tonight and continued southerly flow should keep us closer to the freezing mark.

Thanksgiving Day is going to be the warmest day of the forecast, a big plus if you had plans to cook a few things outside for your holiday dinner. We’ll just up into the 50’s and stay dry almost all day long, but it will be turning more and more overcast as we get into the afternoon and evening. Our next cold front we’ll be knocking on the door by tomorrow night, bringing isolated rain showers and even some occasional flakes over the mountains as well. Black Friday shoppers won’t need the rain gear long though, as any precipitation should clear by sunrise. From there, it’s going to be another very chilly and windy setup for the biggest shopping day of the year.

Heading into the rest of holiday weekend there are some questions in the forecast. Saturday seems locked in as a quiet and cool day with high pressure rapidly crossing through. It’s Sunday that’s the big question mark, as a clipper system looks to move across the Mid-Atlantic. Depending in the strength of this system, we could end up seeing a decent dose of rain and snow showers, or we could just end up with lots of clouds and that’s it. Either way, it will be a bit unsettled into Monday, before partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures are on tap toward the first day of December.

Have a great Wednesday and enjoy Thanksgiving everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson