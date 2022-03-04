Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: L&V, High: 46 (42-50)

Friday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: Light SSE, Low: 32 (28-35)

Saturday: Partly cloudy and much warmer. Winds: S 8-12 mph, High: 61 (58-65), Low: 50 (47-52)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Monday: Cloudy with scattered PM showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with spotty AM showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Thursday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Winter is giving us a stark reminder that it isn’t done with our area just yet. It was breezy and already trending chillier yesterday, but overnight those temperatures really took a tumble. We’re waking up to widespread 20’s, with some teens being spotted to the north as well. High pressure is sliding in from Canada today, putting us in line for lots of sunshine and calm conditions, which should help fight off this early chill at the very least. Expect temperatures to recover into the 40’s this afternoon. By tonight, some high clouds will be rolling back in as this same high moves east of the area and light south winds start to develop. Not as cold tonight, with lows around freezing.

A very strong surge of warmth is set to kick in tomorrow as the southerly winds intensify on Saturday. We’ll be on the warm side of a storm system developing and tracking west of the mountains to kick off the weekend, keeping some sunshine in play and further intensifying how warm we get. Expect highs in the 60’s on Saturday, with very warm air sticking around Saturday night. This sets us up for the warmest day we’ve had in quite some time, as highs climb all the way into the 70’s on Sunday. We’ll be mostly cloudy by this point though, as that storm to the west gets a bit closer and stalls a front nearby. Many of us should stay dry through the whole weekend, but a few spotty showers late on Sunday can’t be ruled out.

To balance out how quiet this past week was, rain is going to be a bit more common through the extended forecast next week. A new wave of low pressure will track along the leftover stalled boundary on Monday, continuing to push temperatures more into the 70’s but also producing soggy conditions late Monday going into Monday night. Some showers will linger into Tuesday morning, but mostly we’ll be clearing out and seeing some cooler air return. Overall, it won’t be getting all that much colder, with highs only down into the 50’s. After a brief dry day on Wednesday, another round of rain is likely for next Thursday.

Have a great Friday and enjoy the warmth this weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson