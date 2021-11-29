A chilly and breezy day, some snow showers possible tonight

Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy, with more sun to the south and east. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 45 (41-49)

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with spotty snow showers, especially to the north and west. Winds: WSW 3-5 mph, Low: 31 (28-34)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with mountain snow showers early, then gradually clearing. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph, High: 49 (45-52), Low: 30 (28-34)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s. with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Hopefully everyone had a fantastic holiday weekend, and you were able to enjoy some good food and company! We’re back to it as the week begins, and Mother Nature seems to be holding onto the conditions we had over the holiday weekend. The same breezy northwest winds that brought us a dusting of snow Saturday night are still lingering around today. This will keep us chilly, with highs only reaching the middle 40’s. Clouds will remain a nuisance across the mountains and to the north, but there will be some sunshine out there. Clouds return in force tonight as a weak clipper system crosses through, and some spotty snow showers will be likely across southern PA, western MD, and WV.

These snow showers will taper down but linger around as flurries tomorrow morning as a weak cold front moves off to the east. It will stay cloudy until some gradual clearing can kick in during the afternoon hours. The general setup through the middle of this week is going to be an upper-level flow out of the northwest, while high pressure at the surface will kick winds out of the south, leading to mostly cloudy skies but also a warming trend. Mostly cloudy but dry conditions will be on tap for both Wednesday and Thursday as a result, with highs jumping into the 50’s Wednesday and then heading toward 60 degrees on Thursday, with similarly warm overnight conditions.

Weak disturbances will be lingering around the Great Lakes toward the weekend, but they won’t close enough to drop any rain or snow showers. Temperatures do start to tumble a bit as these disturbances change the wind direction at the surface to be more northwesterly again. We’ll fall back through the 50’s and eventually have highs in the 40’s by next Sunday. There’s a lot of uncertainty near the end of the extended forecast, but it looks like our next best shot at any precipitation comes with a system late next Sunday into the start of next week.

Have a great Monday and start of the week everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson