A brisk and cold Valentine’s Day is ahead of us

Valentine’s Day: Mostly cloudy with AM light snow, followed by clearing skies and continually cold conditions in the PM. Winds: NW 8-12 mph, High: 30 (27-34)

Monday night: Mostly clear and cold. Winds: L&V, Low: 16 (13-20)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: SSW 4-8 mph, High: 41 (37-44), Low: 25 (22-28)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Thursday: Cloudy with rain. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 30’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

Mother Nature certainly reminded us over the weekend that winter has not ended just yet, as snow and colder air returned. Most of the snow that accumulated, which was only a couple of inches, melted thanks to some sunshine. Additional spotty snow has been spotted early this morning, with brisk conditions continuing. We’ll see an end to any snow shower activity by the end of the morning, with cloud cover also gradually breaking up as well. Despite sunny skies by the afternoon, northwest winds will make for a very cold Valentine’s Day, with highs only around 30 degrees. Tonight will be even colder with clear and calm conditions, with lows down into the teens.

We won’t be stuck in this cold setup for very long though, as improvements already begin tomorrow. High pressure will move overhead and give us mostly sunny skies on Tuesday, with temperatures warming about 10 degrees, reaching the lower 40’s. This same high pressure will slide to our east on Wednesday as a strong storm system follows in its wake, which means rather gusty southerly winds for mid-week. These southerly winds will continue our very rapid warm up, as highs will hit the 50’s on Wednesday. Clouds will steadily start increasing into Wednesday night as this next system approaches, but almost all of us should stay dry into Thursday morning.

Very warm temperatures will stay locked in place into Thursday, with 60’s expected right as the rain begins to move in. Given the strength of this system, steady to heavy rain is going to give us a soaker of a day, but flooding isn’t expected right now given how fast this system transitions over to the coastline by Thursday night. It also appears we’ll only see rain, but over the mountains temperatures could drop fast enough for some snow showers to kick up late Thursday night into Friday morning. Breezy and chillier conditions prevail on Friday, but it won’t be getting too cold into next weekend. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 40’s can be expected next Saturday and Sunday.

Stay warm and have a great start to the week!

Meteorologist Damon Matson