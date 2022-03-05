While we will see warm temperatures for the weekend, clouds will roll out ahead of our next system. Highs on Saturday will be in the 50s, if not 60s. Then we will see the 70s on Sunday and Monday of this week before temperatures fall back closer to the average for the rest of the week. A chance of rain will cool temperatures back down into the 50s for the rest of the week.

While we will be dry Saturday, clouds will roll in. A sprinkle may come sometime late Sunday morning early Sunday afternoon. A better chance of rain will come Monday evening after seeing temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

While temperatures will fall back down into the 50s throughout the rest of the week, we could see temperatures drop even further below average beyond the next 7-days.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Clouds filling in with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Sunday: Warming up with highs in the 70s with a slight chance of an isolated shower during the afternoon.

Monday: A better chance of rain to come late in the day. Highs will be in the 70s.

Tuesday; Cooler with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50s.

Wednesday: A shower to come late. Highs will be in the 50s.

Thursday: An early morning shower with highs in the 50s.\

Friday: Mainly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen