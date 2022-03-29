Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: NW 8-12 mph, High: 47 (43-50)

Tuesday night: Increasing clouds with some light wintry mix possible late, mainly to the north. Winds: Light E, Low: 32 (29-34)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with some light wintry mix possible early, mainly to the north. Winds: SSE 8-12 mph, High: 59 (55-62), Low: 49 (47-52)

Thursday: Cloudy with rain, wind, and possible thunder. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated AM showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Records may not have been broken, but we sure came close with how cold it was yesterday. At the same time, wind and snow squalls continued to cross the area in a very winter-like setup. Bitter cold temperatures are kicking things off this morning, but with time we’ll see some improvements. High pressure will provide us with plenty of sunshine and calmer winds today, allowing us to warm up into the 40’s. Clouds will start returning tonight as a warm front approaches the area. There is a lot of dry air in place that this front will have to overcome to produce any precipitation, and most of us will stay dry. However, a light wintry mix may occur to the north near the PA-MD line around sunrise, where temperatures will be right at the freezing mark.

We’ll be shooting all the way up into the upper 50’s behind the warm front as we stay cloudy but dry the rest of our Wednesday. A powerful storm system will swing our direction by Thursday, pushing a powerful cold front into the area. Some rain is likely to develop ahead of this front during the morning, with another round of rain and wind right along the front in the afternoon. During this time, there is the possibility that some thunderstorms mix in, especially with plenty of warmth (temperatures in the 70’s) in place. If these storms develop, they could be packing strong wind gusts into the evening.

After a few lingering showers Friday morning, sunshine will break back out and we’ll be a bit cooler, but seasonal heading into the weekend. Expect high temperatures around the 60-degree mark and lows in the upper 30’s under a good deal of sunshine the rest of Friday into Saturday. Another weak disturbance could pass by on Sunday, enough to produce some isolated rain showers and keep us cloudy. High pressure brings back some sunshine into the beginning of next week.

Have a great Tuesday and soak up that sunshine!

Meteorologist Damon Matson