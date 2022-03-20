Happy springtime everyone! The vernal equinox occurs at 11:33 Sunday morning. Temperatures will be seasonable for the day, but we will have a few clouds roll in with blustery winds. We will have a few warm days this week, but temperatures will try to fall back closer to normal after seeing unseasonably warm temperatures last week.

We will be sunny and dry Monday, but clouds will come back into the picture Tuesday with a bit of rain to come Wednesday and Thursday. Rain midweek could drop a good half-inch of rain. Next weekend looks partly sunny for now.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: A mix of clouds with breezy conditions. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s.

Wednesday: Overcast skies with rain likely. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain early. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a sprinkle. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen