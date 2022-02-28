Monday: Some AM clouds, then turning mostly sunny. Winds: N 8-12 mph, High: 44 (40-48)

Monday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph, Low: 29 (25-32)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Winds: S 10-15 mph, High: 56 (52-59), Low: 35 (31-37)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the 30’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 40’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Sunny skies made a strong return over the weekend, as did more mild temperatures, for the most part. Blustery winds kept it feeling a bit chilly on Sunday, and those same slightly breezy winds are still out there this morning. It’s blustery because of a cold front that’s dropping down from the north, and this should be south of the area by mid-morning. Slightly cooler air will take over for a brief time, keeping highs mostly in the 40’s to kick off this last day of February. Even though it will be cooler, there will continue to be plenty of sunshine during the daylight hours. Later tonight a few clouds return as winds turn more southerly.

A weak area of high pressure will develop and slide southeast of us on Tuesday, amplifying the southerly winds a bit more and bringing back the mild 50’s we saw to end the weekend. The first of a few weak clipper systems will then develop nearby on Tuesday night, turning a partly cloudy sky more mostly cloudy but with no precipitation outside of a few flurries over the mountains. The same thing will take place Wednesday into Wednesday night, with even warmer temperatures during the day, likely pushing 60-65 degrees in most spots.

The third and final shortwave disturbance will arrive on Thursday, this time with a more potent cold front. Yet again, precipitation is not all that likely outside of some spotty rain/snow showers over the mountains, but a temperature drop will take shape. Expect highs back into the 50’s Thursday, followed by 40’s on Friday. After a very quiet start to the month of March, the first true storm system starts taking shape over the Midwest on Saturday, throwing clouds our way, and sending temperatures soaring into the 50’s and 60’s. Scattered rain showers can be expected next Sunday, kicking off a very warm and soggy stretch into next week.

Have a great Monday and start to the week!

Meteorologist Damon Matson