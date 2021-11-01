A bit breezy, first flakes of the season possible over the mountains tonight

Monday: Some morning clouds, otherwise mostly sunny and breezy at times. Winds: NW 10-15 mph, High: 59 (56-62)

Monday night: Increasing clouds, turning mostly cloudy with a few mountain flakes possible. Winds: Light NW, Low: 38 (33-41)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with mountain flakes possible in the morning, then isolated showers elsewhere. Winds: WNW 4-8 mph, High: 51 (47-54), Low: 34 (29-37)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Halloween brought about it’s typical chills and thrills, but it wasn’t caused by Mother Nature this time around as it turned out to be a nice one for whatever celebrations you may have had! After one more day in the 60’s to wrap up the month of October, a dry cold front is crossing through this morning, producing some additional cloud cover. These clouds will break up quickly, and it will turn into a very sunny day with highs approaching 60 degrees. It will be a bit breezy at times, which could keep a chill in the air, but this will be of very little impact compared to the chill on the way tomorrow into Wednesday.

After colder air begins to settle in tonight, another weak disturbance pushes in tonight, increasing cloud cover yet again. This time around, there will be a little bit of moisture with this system, and this precipitation will arrive very late tonight, likely around sunrise. It is looking like it will be just cold enough for a few mountain flakes, not enough for any sort of accumulation, but it will be the first snow of the season for some. For those along and east of I-81, plenty of clouds and isolated showers will be lingering around, but it won’t be cold enough for winter weather yet. Temperatures will freefall under clearing skies Tuesday night. A Freeze Watch has been issued along I-81 as the first freeze of the year could take place with the growing season still ongoing as temperatures fall below 32 degrees in many locations.

It’s going to remain relatively quiet and chilly the rest of the week, as a broad area of high pressure sprawls across the country at the surface while northwest flow continues aloft. High temperatures will settle in the 50’s, with lows in the 30’s but likely not cold enough for another hard freeze. A low pressure center will try and develop along the Atlantic Coast Thursday into Friday, but models have backed off on precipitation chances with this. Other than a few isolated showers on Friday, we’ll just see some clouds before sunshine returns in force over the weekend as we get set to turn those clocks back once again.

Have a great Monday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson