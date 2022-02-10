A bit blustery, but staying mild

Thursday: Partly cloudy with blustery winds at times. Winds: W 10-20 mph, High: 53 (49-56)

Thursday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: Light WSW, Low: 28 (25-31)

Friday: Partly cloudy with more clouds arriving late. Winds: S 10-15 mph, High: 54 (51-58), Low: 40 (37-43)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible, mainly early. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain/snow showers possible. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Valentine’s Day: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s with lows in the middle to upper teens.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

It felt incredible out there yesterday with all the warm air and sunshine. Overnight, the weak cold front to our west arrived and brought back cloud cover and some light rain, which fell just after midnight and made things damp for some of us. The clouds are already starting to clear out this morning, and we’re looking at another mild day ahead of us. Those to the west will continue to see some clouds, with plenty of sunshine off to the east. The one major change is that it will be blustery at times, with west winds around 10-20 mph. These winds will calm down tonight, as we get a little chilly again heading into Friday morning.

Our mild and dry stretch of weather continues into Friday, with very little change expected. A system over the Great Lakes will increase clouds yet again Friday night into Saturday, before swinging a strong cold front through on Saturday night. This front won’t have much moisture behind it, so outside of a few spotty rain showers Friday night into Saturday morning, many of us will stay dry. The big change will be the drop in temperatures, as we’ll go from highs in the 50’s on Saturday back down into the 20’s Saturday night, then only recovering into the 30’s during the day on Sunday.

Now, this cold air is going to be a bit delayed spreading across the area, and this is rather important for the forecast to end the weekend. There are still some signs lingering around within the models that a storm will be developing along the Atlantic coast. There still aren’t very strong indications that this storm will get near enough to the area for any significant impacts, but the chance still isn’t zero either. Kept clouds and spotty rain/snow showers in the forecast for now, and this is still something to watch. Cold and blustery conditions can be expected for Valentine’s Day, with temperatures jumping up quite a bit once again under plenty of sunshine from there into next Wednesday.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson