WDVM Rescan Day

WDVM is taking steps to provide more reliable signal and coverage!

As a result, viewers who watch for free with an antenna may not be able to view WDVM on television until our Rescan Day on August 2, 2019.

Viewers who watch through an antenna will need to take some steps to make sure you can see us again on August 2.

Viewers who subscribe to cable or satellite TV do not need to rescan. Your service provider will do it for you.

Rescan to keep your channels

If you watch over the air with an antenna, follow these instructions to get us back on over the air on August 2:

Select “scan” or “autotune” from your TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process.

You can usually find instructions by pressing the “set-up” or “menu” buttons on your television or digital antenna remote control.

If you have difficulty, consult the owner’s manual for more detailed instructions on how to run a channel scan, or contact customer service for your TV or converter box manufacturer.

The actual channel number that you see will not change.

For a video tutorial on rescanning, visit TVanswers.org

Thank you for your patience! All news stories can still be viewed right here on our website while you wait for Rescan Day.