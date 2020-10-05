Voting: How, Where, When

Are you registered to vote, do you know how to vote and do you know where/when to vote? DCW50 wants to make voting easier for you and provide you the below links and information that answers your questions regarding the 2020 voting election.

If you are registering in person or mail, you must have information in office at least 21 days prior to election day. General Election will open Tuesday, October 27,2020 through Monday, November 2, 2020 from 8:30am-7:00pm. November 3, 2020 (election day) Vote centers will open from 7:00am-8:00pm. Remember to bring proof of residence.

District of Columbia voters

Registration process can be mailed or in person at:

D.C Board of Elections, 1015 Half Street, SE, Suite 750 Washington, DC 20003

By email (scanned as an attachment) at DCRegistrations@dcboe.org

By fax at 202.347.264

For additional information including where and when you should vote, visit dcboe.org/FAQS/Election-day

Early Voting Centers

Mail-in-Ballot Drop Box Locations

How to Vote in Washington

Maryland Voters

You can use Maryland’s online Voter Registration System (OLVR) or submit a voters registration application to your location board of elections or State Board of Elections . If you are using the Maryland’s online Voter Registration System (OLVR) you will have until 9:00pm to submit your application.

For additional information including where to vote visit elections.maryland.gov/voter_registration/

Early Voting Locations

How to Vote in Maryland

Virginia Voters

Registration, Find your polling place and applying to vote by mail will all take place at https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation

Early Voting Locations

How to Vote in Virginia