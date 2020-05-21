A four-year-old Maryland hiker completed a 52 mile hike challenge

Campaigning in Eastern Panhandle Video

WV to receive more than $68 million from FEMA grant for lost wages program Video

Paid time off benefits restored for employees at the Hollywood Casino Video

WV Gov. Justice update on pandemic; Logan County out of red zone Video

WV Gov. Justice gives update on pandemic Video

Natural gas concerns in WV Video

Man arrested for making terroristic threats Video

Paula Jean Swearengin running for U.S. Senate Video

Virtual learning in Berkeley County still up in the air Video

Gov. Justice gives update on COVID-19 latest Video